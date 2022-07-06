Kelso Beach campground booking starts Wednesday morning

Online registration for Kelso Beach Campground’s 2022 Camping Season will be opening on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:00 a.m. for Summerfolk weekend reservations (August 19-21). A three-night minimum stay is required.

General online registration for the rest of the camping season will be opening on Wednesday, July 20 for the remaining 2022 dates.

The Campground will be operating from August 1 to September 5. It offers 65 un-serviced sites with no power or water for a rustic camping experience, ideal for tents and small trailers of 18ft or less.

For more information and to book, please visit the City of Owen Sound’s Camping and RV webpage.