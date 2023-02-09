Kemble Arena Renovation Delayed as Township Explores Options for the Project

Township of Georgian Bluffs – February 8, 2023

At the Council meeting on Wednesday, February 8, Georgian Bluffs Council approved deferring the renovation for the Kemble Community Centre after receiving an updated cost estimate for the project.

In 2019 the Township received a grant from the Provincial and Federal governments for accessibility and energy upgrades to the Kemble Arena, with a total project budget of $1.7 million. Following delays due to COVID, the Township held community consultation in fall of 2022 to develop a detailed design concept, with a plan to post the project for tender and complete construction in 2023.

As part of this process, an updated costing found that with construction inflation through COVID and additional work needed, the updated estimate for the renovation is now sitting at $5.7 Million.

Council has directed staff to defer the project and return in the fall of 2023 with an update. The consultation that has been done to date for the project will be kept and built upon as the Township looks at the options available.

“We value investing in public spaces that support the social and physical wellbeing of the community,” said Mayor Sue Carleton. “We need to confirm we are looking at the right spot and the right product, making the best use of the funding available to last the next 30 or 40 years.”

More information on the Kemble renovation project can be found at www.georgianbluffs.ca/Kemblearena.