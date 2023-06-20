Kincardine businesses to receive money for vandalism

The Municipality of Kincardine is pleased to announce funding to support businesses recently impacted by vandalism in our beautiful lakeside downtown.

At the June 19th Municipality of Kincardine Council meeting, Council approved a budget of $5,500 to help support the costs of storefront window replacement.

The County of Bruce is also contributing $5,500 in funding, allowing businesses to apply for up to $1,000 in total.

Funding will be administered by the County of Bruce through Spruce the Bruce, a community improvement grant program.

Mayor Craig states: "Council is providing direct, financial support to the businesses impacted by a senseless act of vandalism. We know just how important our downtown core is to our community. By supporting our small business owners with the cost of repairs, we hope to help them get ahead."

"Bruce County is pleased to partner with the Municipality of Kincardine to support affected businesses when they need it most," says Jeffrey Loney, manager of economic development at Bruce County. "Spruce the Bruce is a program designed to help build healthy and vibrant communities by offering resources to maintain and grow commercial spaces. We are happy to adapt the program to make this happen."

Thank you to our community for showing support to businesses by helping to clean up broken glass, provide food to business owners, paint beautiful artwork on plywood window coverings, and provide entertainment during this challenging time.

The Municipality encourages residents and visitors to continue shopping downtown. It's the best way to help local businesses prosper during the Downtown Dig.

Meanwhile a 39 year old Niagara Region man is facing 11 counts of mischief after the store front windows were smashed in the early morning hours of June 7th.