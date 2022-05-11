Kincardine doctor poised to take new patients

Municipality of Kincardine’s Doctor Cavanagh is responding to a high need for primary care locally and increasing her practice size by 200 patients.

Sign-up will be held at the Kincardine Community Medical Clinic at 1201 Queen Street in Kincardine on May 14 beginning at 8:30am.

Councillor Doug Kennedy, Chair of the Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee, says that the community is “extremely fortunate to have Doctor Cavanagh. We’re still hard at work to recruit additional doctors, but thanks to Cavanagh’s willingness to expand her practice, 200 more people in our community will now have access to a family doctor.”

Dr. Cavanagh has been practicing in Kincardine for 4 years after completing medical school at Western University and family medicine residency at Queen’s University.

Saturday’s intake is open to individuals and families living in the Municipality of Kincardine or the Township of Huron-Kinloss who do not currently have access to a local family doctor.

A valid Ontario Health Card must be present at the time of sign-up and intake will be accepted on a first-come, first-served process.

For more information, visit www.cavanaghfamilymedicine.com/intake

Individuals unable to attend the intake in person due to injury, illness, or disability may send a friend or family member in their place