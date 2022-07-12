Kincardine Hires New Chief Administrative Officer

RELEASE FROM THE MUNICIPALITY OF KINCARDINE

The Municipality of Kincardine is excited to announce that David Henderson has been hired as the next Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the Municipality of Kincardine, effective August 2, 2022. The by-law for this appointment was passed at tonight’s Council Meeting.

David Henderson comes to the Municipality of Kincardine with extensive experience in both the private and public sector and was most recently the CAO of the Town of Moosonee. “I am looking forward to getting started, familiarizing myself with the community and community members, and being a member of a strong, effective team. It is a beautiful area that clearly has dedicated people working together to make it a sustainable, inclusive place and we will strive to enable Council’s strategic goals and serve the needs of residents,” says Henderson.

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) will provide effective advice and support to Council through the development and implementation of policy, strategy and objectives that address the needs of the Municipality of Kincardine. The CAO will provide effective leadership to the management and staff of the Municipality, directing the human, financial and physical resources, ensuring that Council's directives are carried out.

“On behalf of Council, I am very pleased to welcome David Henderson to the Municipality of Kincardine. We look forward to his contributions and believe that his leadership and range of experience will be a positive addition to the Municipality,” says Mayor Gerry Glover. “I would also like to extend my thanks to our Acting CAO, Roxana Baumann, who has been instrumental during the transition period.”