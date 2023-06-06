(Kincardine) Vandalism Closes Businesses and Section of Queen Street

Kincardine, ON – The lakeside downtown Kincardine business community is reeling this morning following the smashing of windows out of multiple businesses. Closure of some businesses and sections of Queen Street itself between Lambton Street and Harbour Street are necessary for clean-up. Crews are on scene cleaning up and helping businesses secure their premises.

“To say we were shocked and saddened by the news this morning is an understatement,” said Cherie Leslie, Community Economic Development Officer for the Municipality of Kincardine. “These businesses are already experiencing impacts with the downtown construction and to see their livelihoods attacked in the middle of the night is heartbreaking.”

The Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) arrived in the early morning hours on Tuesday, June 6th to find the front windows and doors of eleven businesses broken. A single individual caught on scene is in custody.

“Our downtown businesses need the support of our community more now than ever. We’re navigating the Downtown Dig and now there is additional stress and financial impact on the businesses,” continued Leslie. “The closure of Queen Street between Harbour and Lambton is temporary during the clean-up. Please support these businesses when they re-open.”

Mayor Kenneth Craig asked that the community remember that the people affected by this are more than store owners: “They’re your neighbours and friends. They are supporters of your teams and groups. Let’s take the negative actions of one person and turn it into something positive by supporting these local businesses who are so committed to our community.”

Updates from the South Bruce OPP about the incident are to follow.