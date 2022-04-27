KNK Lawn Care Donates $50,000 to Lamont Sports Park 

Saugeen Shores, ON; The Lamont Sports Park Illuminating Dreams Campaign has picked up momentum with a massive contribution from a member of the Saugeen Shores business community. KNK Lawn Care has stepped up to the plate with a $50,000 “Diamond Donation” to secure naming rights to one of the park’s six diamonds for the next 20 years.

Mayor Luke Charbonneau was on site to receive the cheque from Matt and Melissa Mulholland, the proprietors of KNK. They were joined by Vice-Deputy Mayor and Campaign Co-Chair Mike Myatt, Campaign Co-Chair Rob Stanley, and Matt and Melissa’s children, Carrstyn and Beccam.

“The Mulhollands and KNK Lawn Care have consistently demonstrated they will support initiatives that improve the quality of life for the residents of Saugeen Shores,” said Mayor Charbonneau. “Their generous donation to Phase 2 is truly astounding and we are very fortunate to have this local business operating in our community.”

Co-Chair Stanley was pleased for the youth of Saugeen Shores. “Supporting the construction of two youth diamonds and the Accessible Playground just demonstrates the Mulhollands’ unwavering commitment,” said Stanley. “Thank-you on behalf of the many ball players who will enjoy KNK Field for many years to come”.

“We are so excited to be a small part of this amazing project,” said Matt Mulholland. “We are very grateful and absolutely love being able to give back in any way we can. We live in a special place and are very fortunate to call it home.”

The Lamont Sports Park Illuminating Dreams Campaign is working to raise $1 million in donations for Phase 2, with the Town of Saugeen Shores planning to match those funds. This phase would add two new diamonds to the four constructed for Phase 1, which is set to open in 2023.