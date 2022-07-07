Know Where to Go – Public Washroom Facilities and Hours

Owen Sound, Ontario

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Owen Sound Council recently received a deputation from a concerned citizen on the need to have ready access to clean, safe public washrooms as a vital part of personal and public health and as fundamental to human dignity, especially for people who are restroom challenged. This includes access to a public washroom at any time of the day or night.

The City is reminding people that public washrooms are available in the Owen Sound River District, as well as at many other parks and facilities across the city, for visitors and residents to access as they enjoy all the city has to offer.

Most washroom facilities do have a time-of-day availability which is noted below. However, in response to a growing need for a washroom with 24-hour access in a safe and supervised location within the River District, the washroom at the Owen Sound Police Services building on 2nd Avenue West is now available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This is in addition to other seasonal portable washrooms that provide 24-hour availability.

The City also reminds you that clean washrooms are essential to public health, so please remember to be tidy and courteous when using shared public facilities.

Locations

24-hour Availability

Inner Harbour Portables

3 on East Harbour, 3 on West Harbour

Hours: Available 24/7 from June to September.

3 on East Harbour, 3 on West Harbour Hours: Available 24/7 from June to September. Mill Dam Portable

75 6 th Street West

Hours: Available 24/7 from June to September.

75 6 Street West Hours: Available 24/7 from June to September. Owen Sound Police Services

922 2nd Avenue West

Hours: Available 24/7 with secure buzzer entry.

Time-of-Day Availability