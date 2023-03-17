Large Drug Seizure made following search Warrants

A multi-agency drug investigation has resulted in several arrests and a large seizure of suspected controlled substances and offence related property.

In 2022, members from the Grey Bruce Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), and the Owen Sound Police Service began a drug investigation surrounding drug trafficking in the City of Owen Sound, and throughout Grey Bruce.

On March 16, 2023, members from the Grey Bruce CSCU, Huron-Perth CSCU, Owen Sound Police Service, West Region Regional Support Team (RST), West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) executed several warrants across Grey Bruce County.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Jasper DIETER, 52 years-of-age of South Bruce Peninsula with the following offences:

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

· Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound

The Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Anthony HOWELL, 49 years-of-age from Owen Sound with the following offences:

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

· Posses unmarked cigarettes

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

The Owen Sound Police Service have also arrested and charged three other individuals in relation to this investigation.

As a result of the search warrants, the following suspected controlled substances and offence related property was seized:

· 697 grams of suspected controlled substances totaling approximately $69,785

· $14,629 of offence related currency. A second large quantity of offence related currency was also seized and is still being processed

· Multiple pills believed to be controlled substances

· Approximately $6,440 worth of contraband cigarettes

· Other offence related property consistent with drug trafficking

" Yet again we see a successful multi agency investigation that has taken a large quantity of controlled substances off of our streets. These substances pose a threat to the safety of community members across Grey Bruce, and we will continue to investigate them accordingly. A seizure of this quantity could not be possible without the investigative excellence displayed by both our members from the OPP, and the members at the Owen Sound Police Service. - Inspector Paul Richardson, Detachment Commander of the Grey Bruce OPP