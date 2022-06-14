Large number of items stolen from Meaford property

On May 27, 2022, The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a theft from a property located on Highway 26 in the Municipality of Meaford.

Officers discovered that sometime between May 23, 2022 and May 26, 2022, unknown suspects attended a property and removed several items.

The following items were stolen:



· 2017 American Hauler cargo trailer - VIN 593200J27H1056367 with Ontario marker P3042W.

· CAMSO UTV - 4S1 tracks for Honda side-by-side

· Two sets of winter tires on steel rims

· Honda lawn mower - model HRS2166PKC with serial number MZBZ6585699

· Honda weed eater - head model UMC435LAC1, head serial number HAMT2000960 / Brush Cutter model SSBCC with serial SBCC1003941

· Thule bike rack - hitch mount

· Kubota Land Pride Rear finishing mower with rear discharge - model number FDR1660 with serial number 1587114

· Kubota Land Pride box blade - 66" width with model number BB1266 and serial number 1732011

· Horst welding pallet forks - model number HD2048 with serial number 21LA73571

· Various gardening tools (shovels, rake, etc)

· Mastercraft table saw

· Mastercraft wet saw

· Several gas cans

· Miscellaneous pieces of wood

· Some smaller tools used for installing tile

· Red snowblower with a 30" cut



Police canvassed the area, and it was discovered that on May 25, 2022, a white Ford pickup truck, believed to be a 2010 or 2011 model with chrome-coloured rims was observed entering the property and leaving eastbound on Highway 26. The pickup truck is of interest regarding this ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information regarding this theft are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.