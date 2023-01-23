Large police presence in Meaford results in charges



Grey Bruce OPP have charged an individual following an incident that prompted a large police presence.

On January 20, 2022, around 3:40pm police responded to a domestic dispute in the Municipality of Meaford.

The investigation revealed that during the course of the dispute, someone threatened another person while in possession of a weapon, prompting the large police response.

Almost 8 hours later, at 11:20 pm a 51 year old woman was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm as well as breach of recognizance

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

Victims of domestic violence are not alone. If you, or someone you know, is in need of support, there are local resources available to help.

One organization you can contact is Victim Services Bruce Grey Perth at 1-866-376-9852

