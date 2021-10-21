Largest donation ever for Meaford Hospital Foundation



The Lewitt Family has made a donation of $1 Million, the largest gift the Meaford Hospital Foundation has ever received, that will help diagnose and treat people in our community for generations to come.

"This important and timely gift will be used for the GBHS Meaford Hospital's new Cataract Surgery Suite and for new X-ray machines and Cardiac Monitors in the Emergency Department," said Rob Peacock, CEO of the Meaford Hospital Foundation.

The new Cataract Surgery Suite at the Meaford Hospital is scheduled to open in 2022. The new Suite, in addition to the cataract surgeries already offered in Owen Sound, will effectively reduce wait times across the region.

The Cataract Surgery Suite will include state-of-the-art technology - a microscope with software that will enable physicians to replace the lens with one that corrects nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism - allowing patients to have their cataract removed and then be able to go glasses-free after the procedure.

Within the Emergency Department, the new X-ray units will have lower radiation doses and higher image quality, benefiting physicians, staff and ultimately, patients.

The four new Cardiac Monitors in Emergency will be critical to healthcare, and will help staff and physicians quickly and accurately diagnose heart issues, and begin the best course of treatment as soon as possible.

With an aging population that continues to grow, there is an urgent need to ensure Grey Bruce Health Services has the technology and local expertise to deliver high-quality care, close to home.

The Meaford Hospital Foundation works with all system partners, patients, donors, Municipalities, community members and other stakeholders in supporting our health care system.

"This remarkable gift will make such a difference to the many aspects of medical care at the Meaford Hospital, and will inspire and benefit our staff and our community" said Dr. Nathalie Sauriol, Chief of Staff at the Meaford Hospital.

