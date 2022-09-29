Last two Household Hazardous Waste Days scheduled

The last two Household Hazardous Waste Day Events of 2022 will be held at the Public Works Facility at 1900 20th Street East from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and Saturday, October 15, 2022.

To help move through the line as quickly as possible, residents are asked to complete the Household Hazardous Waste Form available at OwenSound.ca/Waste prior to attending the event.

This very popular program is open to residents of:

City of Owen Sound

Township of Chatsworth

Township of Georgian Bluffs

Municipality of Grey Highlands

Municipality of Meaford

Municipality of West Grey

Hazardous waste from commercial, industrial or farm operations cannot be accepted.

Please note that the following items cannot be accepted:

Infectious wastes (such as syringes)

Radioactive wastes

Explosives (ammunition, flares, gun powder)

Unidentified waste (unlabeled items)

Improperly contained waste (compromised containers, missing lids, leaking materials)

For a full list of what is accepted, and to download a copy of the Hazardous Waste Report form (that can be completed before arrival), residents are asked to visit the City Website at: OwenSound.ca/Waste.