Leaf and Yard Compost Site Closure Wednesday and Thursday

Owen Sound, Ontario

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The City of Owen Sound Leaf and Yard Waste Composting Facility, located at 2450 28th Avenue East, will be closed today, Wednesday, November 9, as of NOON and for the entire day tomorrow, Thursday, November 10, 2022, to allow for wood grinding to occur.

The facility will resume regular operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Grinding takes place annually and is completed by a third-party contractor. The equipment used for the grinding operation does not allow safe access to the site for the general public.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience the continuing site closure may cause. This year’s work has been hampered due to contractor staffing and equipment issues.