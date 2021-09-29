Leaf and Yard Waste Compost Site Closure For Cleanup

The City of Owen Sound Leaf and Yard Waste Composting Facility located on 28th Avenue East will have adjusted operating hours on Friday October 1st, and from Tuesday October 5 to Thursday October 7. The closure is to allow for cleanup, waste removal, and wood grinding to improve safety and access at the site.

The facility will be closed on the above noted days from 7a.m. to 5 p.m., reopening again from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. for residents. Weekend operating hours (October 2 and October 3) will not be impacted. Regular full day operating hours will resume on Friday, October 8 weather permitting.

Upon full reopening on October 8, mulch will be available free of charge for residents of Owen Sound to pick up. Residents must bring shovels and load their own vehicles and quantities are limited, while supplies last.

We apologize in advance for any inconvenience the site closure may cause. A reminder that due to COVID-19, a maximum of 15 vehicles are permitted at the site at a time.