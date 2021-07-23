Let’s Talk to Our Kids - COVID-19 Cases in Teens and Young Adults

The current active COVID-19 Delta cases in Grey Bruce is predominantly in the teen and young adult population. Of the 132 current active cases, 76 are 10 to 29 years, with the vast majority, 95 per cent, not fully vaccinated. This results in the ongoing spread of the virus to their friends and other family members, including vulnerable grandparents.

Parents are especially asked to remind their children to consider the devastating effect the virus can have should it spread to other family members, such as grandparents who are most vulnerable. Parents are strongly encouraged to have their teens and young adult children get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Young adults are strongly encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the cases continue to occur in people who are unvaccinated.

We understand young people need to have fun activities especially after this long restrictions. We strongly encourage them to consider limiting the number of activities in which they take part per day. And to the best of their ability, to limit the number of friends and people they interact with. Interacting with 5 people per day is fine, but interacting with 20 people per day is too much. Self-limiting their participation can reduce the chances to spread the virus.

This means fewer parties, smaller gatherings and always following to the 3 W’s - Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

Having everyone in the family who are eligible fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most successful way to prevent COVID-19. There are Drop-In Vaccine Clinics every day in Grey Bruce. Vaccine Schedule