List of Candidates running in Owen Sound municipal election

Listing of Candidates for the 2022Owen Sound Municipal and School Board Election
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. the period for individuals to file papers to be a candidate in the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election ended.
On Monday, August 22, 2022, the City Clerk certified the nominations.
The following is a complete list of certified candidates for the 2022 Municipal and School Board elections.
Candidates are grouped by position and listed alphabetically by last name.
Mayor - one to be elected:
" Ian Boddy
" Richard Thomas
Deputy Mayor - one to be elected:
" Scott Greig
" Brian O'Leary
Councillor - seven to be elected:
" Jeffrey Caldwell
" Travis Dodd
" Alan Douglas
" Jon Farmer
" Robert Galbraith
" Brock Hamley
" Marion Koepke
" Suneet Kukreja
" Carol Merton
" Melanie Middlebro'
" Meghan Robertson
" Jasmine Schnarr
" Michelle Tompkins
Bluewater District School Board Trustee - English Public - one to be elected
" Michael Craig
" Barry Foulds
Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board Trustee - English Separate - one to be elected
" Michael Black
" Bruce Muise
Conseil scolaire Viamonde Trustee - French Public - one to be elected*
" Saveria Caruso
" Eric R. Lapointe
Conseil scolaire catholique Providence Trustee - French Separate - one to be elected **
" Sylvie Barbeau-Chmielewski
" Meghan Reale
* Nomination certified by the Clerk of the City of Barrie
** Nomination to be certified by the Clerk of the City of Sarnia
Quick Facts:
" The voting period will be open from October 14-24, 2022
" The election will be conducted using internet and telephone voting
" During the voting period, Election Help Centres will be available at City Hall during business hours and at Heritage Place Mall on weekends
" For all election information, visit the City's election website at www.owensoundvotes.ca