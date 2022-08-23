List of Candidates running in Owen Sound municipal election

Listing of Candidates for the 2022Owen Sound Municipal and School Board Election

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. the period for individuals to file papers to be a candidate in the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election ended.

On Monday, August 22, 2022, the City Clerk certified the nominations.

The following is a complete list of certified candidates for the 2022 Municipal and School Board elections.

Candidates are grouped by position and listed alphabetically by last name.

Mayor - one to be elected:

" Ian Boddy

" Richard Thomas

Deputy Mayor - one to be elected:

" Scott Greig

" Brian O'Leary

Councillor - seven to be elected:

" Jeffrey Caldwell

" Travis Dodd

" Alan Douglas

" Jon Farmer

" Robert Galbraith

" Brock Hamley

" Marion Koepke

" Suneet Kukreja

" Carol Merton

" Melanie Middlebro'

" Meghan Robertson

" Jasmine Schnarr

" Michelle Tompkins

Bluewater District School Board Trustee - English Public - one to be elected

" Michael Craig

" Barry Foulds

Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board Trustee - English Separate - one to be elected

" Michael Black

" Bruce Muise

Conseil scolaire Viamonde Trustee - French Public - one to be elected*

" Saveria Caruso

" Eric R. Lapointe

Conseil scolaire catholique Providence Trustee - French Separate - one to be elected **

" Sylvie Barbeau-Chmielewski

" Meghan Reale

* Nomination certified by the Clerk of the City of Barrie

** Nomination to be certified by the Clerk of the City of Sarnia



Quick Facts:

" The voting period will be open from October 14-24, 2022

" The election will be conducted using internet and telephone voting

" During the voting period, Election Help Centres will be available at City Hall during business hours and at Heritage Place Mall on weekends

" For all election information, visit the City's election website at www.owensoundvotes.ca