List of Candidates running in Owen Sound municipal election

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. the period for individuals to file papers to be a candidate in the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election ended.

On Monday, August 22, 2022, the City Clerk certified the nominations.

The following is a complete list of certified candidates for the 2022 Municipal and School Board elections.

Candidates are grouped by position and listed alphabetically by last name.

Mayor - one to be elected:
"    Ian Boddy
"    Richard Thomas

Deputy Mayor - one to be elected:
"    Scott Greig
"    Brian O'Leary

Councillor - seven to be elected:
"    Jeffrey Caldwell
"    Travis Dodd
"    Alan Douglas
"    Jon Farmer
"    Robert Galbraith
"    Brock Hamley
"    Marion Koepke 
"    Suneet Kukreja
"    Carol Merton
"    Melanie Middlebro'
"    Meghan Robertson
"    Jasmine Schnarr
"    Michelle Tompkins

Bluewater District School Board Trustee - English Public - one to be elected
"    Michael Craig
"    Barry Foulds

Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board Trustee - English Separate - one to be elected
"    Michael Black
"    Bruce Muise

Conseil scolaire Viamonde Trustee - French Public - one to be elected*
"    Saveria Caruso
"    Eric R. Lapointe

Conseil scolaire catholique Providence Trustee - French Separate - one to be elected **
"    Sylvie Barbeau-Chmielewski
"    Meghan Reale

*       Nomination certified by the Clerk of the City of Barrie
**     Nomination to be certified by the Clerk of the City of Sarnia


Quick Facts:
"    The voting period will be open from October 14-24, 2022
"    The election will be conducted using internet and telephone voting
"    During the voting period, Election Help Centres will be available at City Hall during business hours and at Heritage Place Mall on weekends
"    For all election information, visit the City's election website at www.owensoundvotes.ca 

