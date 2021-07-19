List of vaccination clinics in Grey Bruce week of July 19
Here is the list of vaccination clinics across Grey Bruce for the week of July 19.
Also check with your local pharmacy~
https://www1.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/Portals/0/Topics/InfectiousDiseases/COVID19/Weekly_Vaccine_Schedule.pdf
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 16, 202136 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 9 – West Grey, 6 – Hanover, 5 – Owen Sound, 5 – Saugeen First Nation, 5 – South Bruce, 3 – Brockton, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Grey Highlands
Bruce County Updates Modified Services for Step 3Bruce County Updates Modified Services for Step 3 on the Roadmap to Reopening, Bruce County, Ontario: On Friday, July 16, the Province of Ontario moves to Step 3 on the Roadmap to Reopen
City of Owen Sound ramps up opening of municipal amenitiesAs the province enters Step 3 of the economic re opening on Friday, July 16, city hall will begin re opening facilities
Grey Bruce Public Health issues guidelines for re opening while Delta cases remain high here"Based on our trust that the public will comply, Grey Bruce is moving to a modified Step 3, with strong recommendations instead of regulatory orders to contain the spread of COVID-19."
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 15, 202121 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 9 – Owen Sound, 3 – Brockton, 2 – Meaford, 2 – Saugeen First Nation, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 - Southgate 1920 confirmed cases
Out of court settlement to come between Saugeen Shores and SONSaugeen Shores and Saugeen Ojibway Nation are taking steps forward to settle a long standing land Claim issue
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 14, 202133 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 9 – Owen Sound, 7 – Brockton, 4 – Saugeen Shores, 4 – South Bruce Peninsula, 3 – Hanover, 2 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 – Kincardine, 1 – Meaford, 1 – South Bruce
Four Charged with Stunt Driving in One DayOn July 9, 2021 the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) entered into multiple traffic related investigations after motorists were stopped for travelling in excess of posted speed limits,
POLICE RESPOND TO DROWNING AT PORT ELGIN BEACH On Monday, July 12, 2021 at approximately 11:49 a.m. South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Saugeen Shores Police Service, Saugeen Shores Fire Department and Bruce County Paramedic Services (EMS) responded to the Main Beach in Port Elgin for a possible drowning.