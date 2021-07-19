iHeartRadio
List of vaccination clinics in Grey Bruce week of July 19

cjos vaccination

Here is the list of vaccination clinics across Grey Bruce for the week of July 19. 

Also check with your local pharmacy~ 

 

https://www1.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/Portals/0/Topics/InfectiousDiseases/COVID19/Weekly_Vaccine_Schedule.pdf

