Live Music Returns this Summer with TD Harbour Nights and Music at the Market

Owen Sound, Ontario

Thursday, June 8, 2023

TD Harbour Nights Concert Series kicks off Sunday, June 18, with The Rob Elder Trio at the Owen Sound Visitor Centre starting at 7 p.m. The annual Concert Series runs Sunday evenings from June 18 until August 20, showcasing free live music at the City’s beautiful west-side inner harbour.

New this summer, several Harbour Nights dates include two shows per day, one at 4 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

Music at the Market, another live, free music series, takes place in July and August at the Owen Sound Farmers’ Market in the River District on Thursdays and Fridays. Thursday show times begin at 5 p.m. while Friday shows are at noon. New this year is a cash bar on Thursdays; come down and enjoy a drink and free live music.

Donations to support community initiatives such as these are accepted on-site but events are free thanks to the generosity of sponsors. TD Harbour Nights is sponsored by TD Bank, Red Bay Lodge, Kelso Villa, Peavey Mart, Engaged Financial, H.G. Elston Barrister and Solicitor, Owen Sound Gardens, Lisa Dren EXP Realty, The Owen Sound Attack, Plan A Grey Bruce, Long & McQuade Musical Instruments, Tom Thomson Art Gallery and Bounce Radio.

Music at the Market is sponsored by Re/Max Grey Bruce Realty, Bounce Radio, Owen Sound Gardens, Long & McQuade Musical Instruments and Kelso Villa.

All event details and updates are posted at www.harbournights.ca, www.musicatthemarket.ca and on the Tourism, Events, and Attractions Facebook Page. Rogers TV will be broadcasting the performances live on Rogers TV Channel 53. The events will run rain or shine; moving inside the Owen Sound Legion as required due to weather.