Local Event: Georgian Bay Garden Club Annual Plant Sale

Date: 15 May, 2015, Community: Owen Sound

Opening and Closing Times: 12 noon to 3 pm

Admission Fees: No (free)

Plants, shrubs, bulbs, annuals and perennials, house plants at attractive prices This year they have two added features - some new, some gently used Flower, gardening and floral design books. Vases and containers Boxes and trays available, helpful to bring your own.

Proceeds to various projects of Georgian Bay Garden Club.

Where: Harrison Park

More information: https://brucegreysimcoe.com/