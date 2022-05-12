Local Event: Introductory Stained Glass

If you’ve always wondered whether the world of glass art is for you, then this is your class! Our one day course will teach you how to score and break glass, use a grinder, follow a pattern, apply copper foil, heat solder, patina, and polish. You will create a one-colour project of a lotus flower, cactus or monstera leaf. The goal is to complete your project by the end of this fun-filled day. Please come with an idea of which project you will want to create as well as your desired colour for your project. Enjoy our wonderful Palette Café for your lunch break!



WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING



Closed toe shoes

Leather or heat-resistant gloves (optional)

Safety Glasses (or GB Arts can provide them)

Additional materials can be purchased

Wear clothes to get messy in

Mask required

