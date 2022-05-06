Local Event: Jersey Nights - A Tribute to Frankie Valli

Jersey Nights - A Tribute to Frankie Valli

Opening and Closing Times: 7:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m

Admission Fees: Yes (fees charged)

Adminssion Price: $54.00

Jersey Nights- A Tribute to Frankie Valli $53.92/ $62.34 Blackrose Entertainment is happy to present The Sound and The Hits of the Legendary Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons including 'Sherry", "Let's Hang On", “Walk like a Man", "Working My Way Back to You" and many more. Presented by Blackrose Entertainment.

Venue Name: Meaford Hall Arts and Cultural Centre

Address: 12 Nelson St. E.

Meaford

Phone: 519.538.0463 or 1.877.538.0463

Email: ticket@meaford.ca

Website: http://www.meafordhall.ca