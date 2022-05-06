Local Event: Spring Energy Concert

Spring Energy Concert

Sat May 07 2022 at 07:30 pm Harmony Centre Owen Sound, 890 4th Ave E, Owen Sound, ON N4K 2N7, Canada, Owen Sound, Canada

Join us for an exceptional evening of music with our guest Mark Fewer. He will perform Vaughan Williams’ beautiful The Lark Ascending and Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccio. Other works will include Dvorak’s Czech Suite Op. 39, and “A Prayer” for string orchestra by Juno nominated Ukrainian-Canadian composer Larysa Kuzmenko.

Pre-Concert Chat 6:30.

Join us on May 7th at 6:30 for a Pre-Concert Chat featuring guest artist Mark Fewer, composers Gary Kulesha and Larysa Kuzmenko, and GBS Board Member Scott Irvine. Hosted by Maestro Koh.

More Information: https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=80002223131423