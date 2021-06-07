Local man will attempt to run fastest time on Escarpment

On June 11, 2021 Owen Sound-based trail runner Steve Kenny will embark on a 900km journey from Niagara to Tobermory on the Bruce Trail.

He will attempt to set a new Bruce Trail Fastest Known Time or FKT.

The current FKT record of 9d 17h 2m 25s was set in 2020 by John Harrison Pockler.

Steve had the opportunity to run with Pockler during his run, and that experience inspired him to make an attempt himself.

Trail running is different from running on the road.

There are unique challenges including roots, rocks, streams, low branches and wild animals. Navigation of the trail itself can be difficult, especially at night.

Typically athletes attempt to run the Bruce Trail southbound from Tobermory to Niagara. Steve will take the opposite approach, starting in Niagara and ending on the Bruce Peninsula.

This is considered a tougher run, as elevation and technical difficulty increase as the trail progresses northward.

Running the trail in this direction will bring Steve back to home turf when he is nearing the end.

Running on familiar trails, seeing friends and family and hearing encouragement will help drive him during the final days and kilometers.

Steve and his partner Jade have launched the website Fear Know Trail for those who would like to follow the adventure.

People can track the progress of the run in real time thanks to GPS location services.

The website also offers ways to get involved.

Steve and Jade encourage everyone to visit the website and find out how they can get involved.

The run will help raise awareness of local food producers and healthy eating by supporting Eat Local Grey Bruce - a not-for-profit member-owned farm and consumer co-op that provides to-the-door delivery of sustainable, locally-produced foods.

Fundraising to support Eat Local Grey Bruce will help them create a more equitable food culture so others can benefit from access to great local food.

It will also help support ELGB’s Zero Waste initiatives, to make the organization’s practices even more sustainable.

Visit fearknowtrail.com to find out how you can take action and support this effort.