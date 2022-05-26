Local students excel at Science Fair

(CWSF Ambassador Sophia Cottrill, Delgates Heather Christie and Diane Wall, CWSF Finalists Vedant, Abigail, Islay, Olivier, Amalia, Anna)



From May 16th to May 20th, six students from across Grey and Bruce Counties participated at the 2022 Virtual Canada Wide Science Fair.

At the Awards Ceremony, members of Team Bluewater were honoured for their excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Youth Science Canada Special Awards (Overall Awards for Competition):



Brainspace Magazine Award - An outstanding junior project that demonstrates excellence in communicating a science project to a diverse audience. ($500 award) - Olivier Lafleur, " Les plantes, des ordinateurs quantiques? " École catholique St-Dominique-Savio, Owen Sound

Renewable Energy Award - An outstanding project related to both energy and air quality with a demonstrated interest in environmental stewardship ($500 award) - Vedant Sheel, "Smart Solar Tracker", Saugeen District Senior School, Port Elgin

Youth Science Canada Challenge Award (Top Project in Each Project Category):

Energy Challenge Award - An outstanding Junior project that helps improve our use of current energy sources, enables the transition to alternative energy sources, or reduces our energy footprint - Vedant Sheel, "Smart Solar Tracker", Saugeen District Senior School, Port Elgin

Bronze Medal:

Intermediate - Islay Graham, "The National Helmet Expiry Inquiry, Owen Sound District Secondary School, Owen Sound

Senior - Anna Siekierzycki, "Corticosteriod Injections/ Hyaluronic Acid and Their Use in Performance Horses", St. Mary's High School, Owen Sound

Silver Medal:

Junior - Vedant Sheel, "Smart Solar Tracker", Saugeen District Senior School, Port Elgin

Canada Wide Science Fair Finalist:

Senior - Amalia Stoltzfus Forand, "Peach and Almond: Two in One!", École catholique St-Dominique-Savio

Senior - Abby Vereecke, "Food Waste: What Can We Do Better?", St. Mary's High School, Owen Sound

To view the projects, visit https://projectboard.world/ysc/home

A special thank you to our Bluewater Regional Science and Technology Fair sponsors and to our Canada Wide Science Fair Team sponsors: Bruce Power, Meridian Credit Union, Hammond Power Solutions, and Ontario Power Generation for their support.

We look forward to another exciting science fair season and invite students from Grades 4 to 12 to participate at the 2023 Bluewater Regional Science and Technology Fair, taking place Wednesday, April 5th (Grades 7-12) and Wednesday, April 12th (Grades 4-6). For more information, how to start a project, and important updates, check out www.brstf.org.