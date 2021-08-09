Local vaccine clinics for the week of August 9

Vaccine Clinics – August 9 - 14

For the week of August 9 – 14, the Grey Bruce Health Unit will hold vaccine clinics at the following times and locations:

Monday, August 9

Hepworth Ball Diamond/Tourist location, 9:00am – 1:00pm

Ayton Arena Parking Lot, 3:00pm – 7:00pm

Tuesday, August 10

Keady Arena, 7:00am – 11:00am

Dundalk Arena Parking Lot, 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Owen Sound District Secondary School, 9:00am – 2:00pm

Wednesday, August 11

Port Elgin Nuclear Innovation Institute, 11:00am – 2:00pm

Walkerton Kaufman’s Independent Grocers Parking Lot, 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Hanover P&H Centre, 9:00am – 2:00pm

Thursday, August 12

Owen Sound Heritage Place Mall, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Lucknow Sports Complex, 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Kincardine Davidson Centre, 9:00am – 2:00pm

Friday, August 13

Southampton Coliseum, 9:00am – 2:00pm

Saturday, August 14

TBA

All clinics are walk-in, bike-in, drive-in. List is subject to change. For a current list of all clinics, please visit our weekly Clinic Schedule