Local vaccine clinics for the week of August 9
For the week of August 9 – 14, the Grey Bruce Health Unit will hold vaccine clinics at the following times and locations:
Monday, August 9
Hepworth Ball Diamond/Tourist location, 9:00am – 1:00pm
Ayton Arena Parking Lot, 3:00pm – 7:00pm
Tuesday, August 10
Keady Arena, 7:00am – 11:00am
Dundalk Arena Parking Lot, 4:00pm – 7:00pm
Owen Sound District Secondary School, 9:00am – 2:00pm
Wednesday, August 11
Port Elgin Nuclear Innovation Institute, 11:00am – 2:00pm
Walkerton Kaufman’s Independent Grocers Parking Lot, 4:00pm – 7:00pm
Hanover P&H Centre, 9:00am – 2:00pm
Thursday, August 12
Owen Sound Heritage Place Mall, 10:00am – 2:00pm
Lucknow Sports Complex, 4:00pm – 7:00pm
Kincardine Davidson Centre, 9:00am – 2:00pm
Friday, August 13
Southampton Coliseum, 9:00am – 2:00pm
Saturday, August 14
TBA
All clinics are walk-in, bike-in, drive-in. List is subject to change. For a current list of all clinics, please visit our weekly Clinic Schedule