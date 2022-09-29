Major Drug Seizure in Grey-Bruce Area

The Owen Sound Police Service continues its commitment to community safety and drug enforcement.

On September 28th, 2022 the Owen Sound Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit concluded a lengthy and complex investigation involving a drug trafficker selling illicit drugs in Owen Sound and the Grey-Bruce area.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on September 28th, 2022 members of the Owen Sound Police Service in partnership with the Saugeen Shores Police Service and West Grey Police Service worked together to arrest a 22-year-old Brampton man in the town of Saugeen Shores as a result of the investigation.

Police seized 247.5 grams of Fentanyl and 93.4 grams of Methamphetamine that had a combined, estimated street value of over $108,000. The seized Fentanyl represents over 2,400 potentially fatal doses.

In addition, police also seized $2950 in Canadian Currency.

22-year-old Mohamed Gabaire of Brampton has been charged with;

Possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of crime

Gabaire was held for a bail hearing in Walkerton on September 29th, 2022.

Chief Craig Ambrose of the Owen Sound Police was quoted as saying “Our community continues to suffer from the effects of the opioid crisis and we continue to see tragic losses of our community members from overdoses of these very same types of drugs which were seized today. I am very proud of the members of our Service and our partner Services who worked together to get these drugs out of circulation and charge the individual responsible for trafficking them”.

This investigation highlights the Owen Sound Police Service’s commitment to investigate and arrest those responsible for trafficking highly toxic drugs to, and profiting from, the most vulnerable members of our community.

“The Grey Bruce Health Unit is deeply concerned about the toxicity of local street drugs, which is largely due to fentanyl and carfentanyl, and we commend the Owen Sound Police Service – a valued Public Health partner – for its continued and focused efforts to keep our community safe,” says Alexis Cook, program manager of Harm Reduction at the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

“Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is odourless and tasteless and is 100 times stronger than morphine. Only a few grains of fentanyl can be enough to kill someone, which makes the risk of an accidental overdose very high.

“So far this year, the Grey Bruce Health Unit has issued numerous drug overdose alerts to system partners and has been notified of two fatal drug overdoses. Addressing the opioid and substance poisoning epidemic continues to be a high priority for Public Health and we are committed to working with various stakeholders, including local police services, as well as community members and partners to reduce the harms associated with substance use.”