Major fire in Ayton under investigation

(Bounce photos supplied by Ted Easton)

LAST UPDATED AT 9:30 AM



West Grey fire crews are investigating a major blaze in Ayton.

It started around 1:30 Wednesday morning at a townhouse apartment complex at the intersection of Mary and Louisa Streets.

They called in help from half a dozen neighbouring volunteer fire departments including Durham, Hanover and Mount Forest.

Our early information is that everyone made it out of the building which was reduced to rubble.

A number of people have been left homeless but we have no other details at this point including the cause.