Major fire in Ayton under investigation
(Bounce photos supplied by Ted Easton)
LAST UPDATED AT 9:30 AM
West Grey fire crews are investigating a major blaze in Ayton.
It started around 1:30 Wednesday morning at a townhouse apartment complex at the intersection of Mary and Louisa Streets.
They called in help from half a dozen neighbouring volunteer fire departments including Durham, Hanover and Mount Forest.
Our early information is that everyone made it out of the building which was reduced to rubble.
A number of people have been left homeless but we have no other details at this point including the cause.
-
GBHS Implements Changes in Face of Rising Local Cases of COVID-19Provincial directives and increasing cases of COVID-19 locally and across the province are having an impact on some services at Grey Bruce Health Services.
-
Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink is OpenThe rink will operate with a limited capacity of 25 users to ensure skaters can maintain 2m physical distancing. When physical distancing cannot be achieved, face coverings and/or masks must be worn.
-
Township of Georgian Bluffs - Return to Modified Stage 2Effective January 5, 2022, the Province of Ontario will move to a modified version of Stage 2 in the three stage re-opening plan. It is anticipated that all regions will remain in the modified Stage 2 for 21 days, culminating on January 26, 2022.
-
Public Assistance Request – Dog BiteThe Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in Saugeen Shores.
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 4, 202273 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 14 – Owen Sound, 11 – Kincardine, 7 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 5 – Georgian Bluffs, 5 – Saugeen Shores, 4 – South Bruce Peninsula, 4 – The Blue Mountains, 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 3 – West Grey, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Meaford, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Saugeen First Nation, 1 – South Bruce, 3 – Unknown
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 3, 2022188 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 43 – Saugeen Shores; 36 – Owen Sound; 26 – Kincardine; 15 – Grey Highlands; 13 – Meaford; 9 – Arran Elderslie; 8 – Hanover
-
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit Covid Update January 2nd 2022187 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 33 – Owen Sound; 22 – Saugeen Shores; 22 – Kincardine; 14 – Meaford; 12 – Blue Mountains; 12 – Arran-Elderslie; 12 – Hanover; 12 – South Bruce Peninsula; 9 – Huron Kinloss; 7 – Grey Highlands; 7 – Brockton; 5 – West Grey; 4 – Southgate; 3 – South Bruce; 3 – Neyaashiinigmiing; 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 2 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 6 – Unknown
-
