Major theft investigation yields more than $200 K worth of stolen goods

The execution of a search warrant on a property south of Teeswater has yeiled more than $211,000 worth of illicit drugs and stolen property.

It all started last Wednesday, June 8th with the report of a fuel theft from a gas station in Huron East in which a white cube van was involved.

Later that morning, South Bruce OPP learned of an attempted vehicle theft in Teeswater also involving a white cube van.

The vehicle was later spotted on a rural property on Concession 2 in Culross and police learned the suspects had access to firearms.

That's when they called in several OPP units including the ERT, the TRU team, the canine unit as well as the plane, shutting down the road for about 10 hours.

While police do not give any details of arrests or suspects, they did seize 25 thousand dollars worth of fentanyl and meth along with the following items - all allegedly stolen

· GMC Sierra 2500

· Chevrolet Silverado 1500

· Ford F350

· Ford F450 Cargo Van

· Ford Excursion

· Pontiac Firebird

· Sea-Doo Boat

· Utility Trailer

· Can-Am All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

· Yamaha ATV

· Suzuki dirt bike

· Ski-Doo snow mobile

· KTM dirt bike

· Car hauler trailer

· Salem camper trailer

· Brass Knuckles/Folding Knife

· Six Pelican Kayaks

The investigation is continuing.