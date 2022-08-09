Male Arrested for Assault in Collingwood 

Members of the Crime Unit from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in collaboration with front line members of the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP and the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad have arrested a male in relation to an assault which took place in July.

On July 11, 2022, shortly before 7:00 p.m. officers responded with EMS to a male located on First Street who had been assaulted by two males with one male brandishing what appeared to be a handgun.

The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation led officers to discover the name of one of the suspects who has now been arrested.

On Thursday August the 4th, 2022, with the assistance of the Hamilton Police Service, Nana-Yaw ASANTE, 21 years old, of Hamilton was arrested on the following charges:

- Aggravated assault

- Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

- Pointing a Firearm.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.