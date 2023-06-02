MAN ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR INDECENT EXPOSURE AND VOYEURISM

In April 2023, the Owen Sound Police Service received a complaint of a suspicious male in the change room of a facility. The Criminal Investigations Branch became involved and took numerous investigative steps, which revealed that a man had entered a youth change room, exposed his genitals to persons under the age of sixteen and committed voyeurism.

As a result, the accused, a 52-year-old Dunnville, Ontario male was arrested earlier today and charged with Indecent Exposure to Person Under Sixteen and Voyeurism. The accused was held for a Show Cause hearing, has since been released and is now bound by numerous conditions. The male makes another court appearance on July 6th, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Owen Sound.

The Owen Sound Police wish to thank members of the community who came forward with information regarding this incident.

Anyone who may have further information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Nick Houston at (519) 376-1234 x 177 or at nhouston@owensoundpolice.com. Alternatively, Crime Stoppers can be called at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or a secure web-tip can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at www.cstip.ca.