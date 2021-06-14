Man arrested for assaulting Owen Sound police

Owen Sound police have laid a number of charges against a man involved in an altercation outside Walmart.

Officers were called Sunday night around 9:45 and were told about a man attacking another man in the parking lot.

Police say as soon as they arrived on scene they were were immediately approached by an enraged male who refused to listen to direction to back away from the officers.

As one of the responding officers deployed a Conductive Energy Weapon, the male struck the officer which deflected the path of the weapon.

A second responding officer was punched.

The male continued to be assaultive towards police as he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Once lodged into a police vehicle, the male continually kicked at the vehicle’s doors and windows.

The 33-year-old North Bruce Peninsula male is being held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for Monday morning.

He's facing charges of; causing a disturbance, assault, assault police, assault to resist arrest and disarming a police officer.

Additional charges are pending.

Owen Sound Police would like to thank members of the public who provided a description of events as they unfolded to police dispatch and to those who remained in the area to provide statements following the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and has yet to speak to police are asked to contact Cst. McKean at Owen Sound Police Service.