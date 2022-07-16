Man Wanted in Homicide in West Grey

The West Grey Police Service (WGPS) and the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a homicide that took place in the Municipality of West Grey.

On July 15, 2022, at approximately 3:04 a.m., the West Grey Police Service (WGPS) responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Grey Road 4 in the Municipality of West Grey.

On the evening of July 15, 2022, the Grey Bruce OPP discovered a deceased 62-year-old individual in the area of Walters Falls, in the Township of Chatsworth. This deceased individual is believed to be linked to the shooting incident in West Grey.

Police are attempting to locate Kodie HEARSUM, 34 years-of-age from West Grey. This individual is considered armed and dangerous and a risk to public safety. Anyone who may know of the whereabouts of this individual, or who may come into contact with this individual should not approach them. Contact the police as soon as possible by calling 9-1-1. A photo has been attached to this release.

The suspect is described as:

· White male

· 200 lbs (90 kgs), with a medium build

· 5 feet 10 inches tall (178 cm)

· Brown hair

· Blue eyes

· Tattoos located on his neck, shoulder, and chest region.

· Believed to be wearing knee length jean shorts and a light-coloured jacket

There is an increased police presence in the Walters Falls area, as the West Grey Police Service and the Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit continue the investigation with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), OPP Aviation Services, West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). The investigation is in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.