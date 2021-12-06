Mandatory Vaccination Policy Fully Implemented at GBHS



Like many hospitals across Ontario, Grey Bruce Health Services introduced a COVID-19 policy requiring all staff, physicians, volunteers and students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to work at any GBHS facility. The deadline was this past Friday, December 3. The organization has been working with staff over the past few months to address any questions about the vaccine, and to ensure they were aware of the timelines for full vaccination.

“I am pleased to report that 99% of our staff and physicians are now fully vaccinated,” said Gary Sims, President and CEO of GBHS. “We will reach 100% shortly when the last few staff become eligible for dose two of the vaccine. The recent news of the Omicron virus has demonstrated that the pandemic is not over, and as weary as we all are, we must continue to ensure safety is at the heart of everything we do. I am confident that we have taken an evidence-based approach to protecting our patients and visitors, and all those who work, learn and volunteer in our facilities.”

Thirty-four staff chose not to be vaccinated and are no longer working with GBHS. These 34 staff worked across the seven GBHS sites in various clinical and administrative roles, and were a mix of casual staff (14), part-time staff (9) and full-time staff (11).

“I know that vaccination was a difficult decision for some, and we respect and support everyone’s personal choices,” said Sims. “We are sad to see these employees leave, and we thank them for their dedication to healthcare during their careers with GBHS.”

GBHS will be working to fill these vacancies as soon as possible. All health services will continue without disruption.

GBHS extends its gratitude to all staff and physicians who have worked so hard throughout this pandemic, and to our volunteers, patients, and families for doing their part to keep our hospitals safe.