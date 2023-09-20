Marches and counter protests across the country on Wednesday

Protests being planned across the country on Wednesday by groups looking to eliminate the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum in our schools, can expect some push back.

The 1 Million March 4 Children is a national initiative with groups saying they're trying to protect children from "indoctrination and sexualization" in our schools.

There are more than 75 such events planned from coast to coast including at least four in Grey Bruce - Owen Sound, Meaford, Chesley and Hanover.

Grey Bruce Pride issued a release Tuesday night ahead of the rallies.

We wanted to reach out to you all as tomorrow is the 1 Million March 4 Children lead by Hands Off Our Kids (the newest derivative of Action4Canada) and Family <3 Freedom.

If you are unfamiliar with these protestors and their stances, please know that it has been unilaterally agreed upon by critics, lawyers, educators, governments, etc that these are without a doubt anti-trans rallies held to uphold and implement anti-queer lobbying within Canada.

If you are unfamiliar with them, check out the info available here: https://www.antihate.ca/1_million_march_4_children



This is an organized attack with 77 protests across the Nation; 4 of which are in Grey Bruce: Chesley, Hanover, Meaford and Owen Sound.



The Ontario Teachers Unions have all denounced these hate rallies that falsely claim that teachers are grooming children and that pedophiles and sexual deviants have taken over the school systems.

This is not the first or last time that schools have been referred to as indoctrinating queerness.

To find out more about that, check out: https://www.etfo.ca/socialjusticeunion/2slgbtq/lgbtq-education-timeline it is FANTASTIC resource of 2S-LGBTQQIAP+ history within Canada and the propaganda utilized to attack us.



Tonight we have had crisis work with trans youth who are TERRIFIED to go to school tomorrow.

We have trans adults terrified to go outside.

Their existence and human rights are being debated, their values diminished.



If you are going to cover these protests, remember that actual lives are held in the balance.

Community is terrified.



Not every home is a safe space for trans, non-binary, genderfluid, or any form of queer youth. Schools are often safe havens and access points for access to discreet mental health supports, health services, counselling, etc for those in unsafe home situations. To negate that is to jeopardize the lives of queer youth. It is that simple. Schools must be inclusive of all and safe. There's nothing that needs to be said beyond Trans Youth Lives Matter.



These networks have been vocal about these protests and have been active utilizing Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to spread their protest event messaging since July. We have pointed them out to the same group of media sources back in June and July. We mention this in hopes that you are all paying attention and following the ever-growing movement of hate towards the queer community and utilizing queer youth as pawns.



Respectfully,



Grey Bruce Pride

Please note, due to limitations, our pride group only has the limited capacity to be in Meaford and Owen Sound counter protests.