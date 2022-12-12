MARKDALE COUPLE CELEBRATING $100,000 ENCORE WIN

For immediate release

December 12, 2022

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Ernest and Katrina Nicholls of Markdale. They matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the September 9, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Ernest and Katrina, a married couple, have been playing the lottery for 45 years. "We've tried our hands at all the games over the years. This is our first big win," shared Katrina while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

"I was at home when I checked the ticket on the OLG App. I thought the win was for $100 at first," Katrina said. "I tucked it in my wallet for a month. We didn't believe the $100,000 prize amount until today when it was confirmed at the prize centre!"

"I'm still numb," Ernest said. “Thank goodness she plays ENCORE!” he said referring to his wife.

Ernest and Katrina plan to share their windfall with their family, spoil their grandchildren, and enjoy their retirement. “I feel incredible gratitude,” said Katrina.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

The winning ticket was purchased at The Bargain Centre on Main Street in Markdale.