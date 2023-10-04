Mask mandates make a return to some local hospitals

The following release has been issued by South Bruce Grey Health Centre ~

As we enter the fall respiratory virus season, South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) is joining hospitals across the region in adjusting masking guidelines to better reflect the current health and safety risks.

Effective Wednesday, October 4, SBGHC will introduce new masking requirements.

What This Means for You

For patients/visitors:

• We recommend that you wear a mask in all clinical areas and care settings when meeting with or speaking directly to a health care worker, especially in our Emergency Departments.

• Patients with a fever or respiratory symptoms are required to mask in all clinical and non-clinical settings (except if in an inpatient room or bed space and not receiving direct care with a healthcare worker).

• Masks will continue to be available at all hospital entrances.

For staff/physicians:

• Masking will be required for all direct patient contact in both inpatient and outpatient clinical settings.

• Masks are recommended but will not be required in common spaces including team stations, hallways and break spaces.

• Masks will continue to be available at all entrances and in care settings.

We would like to thank patients, families, and the community for their ongoing support as we move towards these new requirements and recommendations to ensure our hospital communities are protected throughout the respiratory season.

As always, we will continue to assess our infection prevention and control safety measures on an ongoing basis.