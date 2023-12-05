Mastermind Toys Owen Sound location slated to close



Owen Sound is among 18 Mastermind Toys locations slated for closure as the company is rescued from the brink of bankruptcy.

The prominent Canadian retailer has announced its entered into a deal with Unity Acquisitions Inc. that will see the majority of its 66 stores remain open with a significant number of employees retain their jobs.

Liquidation sales began late last week and will continue through December with all 18 locations, including the one on 16th Street East, to remain open until after Christmas.

“The transaction will ensure a thriving future for Mastermind Toys,” the statement read.

Unity is backed by major names in Canadian retail, including Joe Mimran, the founder of Joe Fresh and co-founder of Club Monaco.

Mastermind filed for creditor protection on November 24th, citing challenges such as a worsening economic outlook and disruptions from the pandemic that were too significant to overcome.

The following stores are still set to close, according to the Mastermind Toys website:

1250 2A Ave. North, Lethbridge, Alta.

1840 Strachan Rd. SE, Medicine Hat, Alta.

5250 22nd St., Red Deer, Alta.

5236 Windermere Blvd NW, Edmonton, Alta.

3034 Recplace Dr., Prince George, B.C.

1561 Regent Ave. W, Winnipeg, Man.

38 Trinity Ave., Fredericton, N.B.

70 Consumers Dr., Saint John, N.B.

20 Sydney Port Access Rd., Sydney, N.S.

170 Kingston Rd. E, Ajax, ON

488 Bayfield St., Barrie, ON

612 Hespeler Rd., Cambridge, ON

2180 Rymal Rd., Hamilton, ON

2511 Princess St., Kingston, ON

26 Eglinton Ave. W, Mississauga, ON

1969 16th St. E, Owen Sound, ON

1332 Kingsway., Sudbury, ON

16 Famous Ave.., Vaughan, ON

The remaining 48 stores will see an extended holiday returns policy adopted.