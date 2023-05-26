Meaford Fire Department Issues Temporary Fire Ban

Due to equipment and personnel shortages following the fire on Sykes Street North on 26-27 May, 2023, the Meaford Fire Department Chief has issued a temporary fire ban to ensure the community is adequately protected this weekend. The ban takes effect as of 4 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, and will be removed at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023.

“Our firefighters, and our friends from the Inter-Township Fire Department, the Blue Mountains Fire Department, and the Grey Highlands Fire Department, worked extremely hard through the night to ensure the fire on Sykes Street did not spread further.” said Fire Chief Courtney Allen. “Unfortunately, much of our equipment was seriously contaminated and is being cleaned or replaced. In order to ensure that we can respond to major issues over the weekend, we ask our residents to abide by this temporary fire ban.”