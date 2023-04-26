Meaford man missing for decade

OPP continue to search for a Meaford resident who has now been missing for ten years.

Jonathan (Jon) Riley left his home in Meaford on April 26, 2013, after leaving a handwritten note for his mother, indicating he was going to Toronto for a few days.

He did not return.

Jon was 46 years old when he went missing and is described as a 5 foot 9 inches (175 cm) tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds (100 kg) with short brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

Before his disappearance, Jon had spent time in Ottawa and Toronto.

He enjoyed hiking in the Bruce Trail area and often carried a green backpack.

Investigators ask that anyone who has hiked the area contact police if they recall seeing a backpack.

Jon's family and police continue to appeal for any information from the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip.

A video, with additional information about this case, is available on YouTube at youtu.be/E3QVm1FUV74

Detective Inspector Jennifer Patton says Jon was loved by his family, who has never given up hope of finding him. Investigators need your help to bring Jon's family much needed answers to what happened to him.