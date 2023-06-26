(Meaford,On) Midas Mart Demolition to Begin

Beginning Monday, July 3, 2023, demolition is set to begin at the Midas Mart building located in the northwest corner of the Market Square Parking lot. The building will be removed, and the space will be returned to a level grade and planted with grass.

The demolition work will take place during the week of Monday, July 3, 2023 to Friday, July 7, 2023. During this time, sidewalk access along Collingwood Street East and a portion of the Market Square parking lot will be closed for the construction activities. Service Disruption and Construction Notices have been posted in the area and are available at www.meaford.ca/MarketSquareUpgrades. Sidewalks along the north side of Collingwood Street East and both sides of Sykes Street will be available. Entrances to the Market Square parking lot will not be impacted.

The Midas Mart Demolition is one of the upgrades coming to Market Square as part of the Municipality of Meaford’s 2023 Capital Projects. For more information about the demolition and other Market Square Upgrades please visit www.meaford.ca/MarketSquareUpgrades. For information on other Capital Projects in 2023, please visit www.meaford.ca/CapitalProjects.