(MEAFORD) POLICE LOOKING FOR ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING PERSON OF INTEREST

(MEAFORD, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest.

On January 23, 2022, The Grey Bruce OPP began investigating a break and enter that occurred at a residence on Highway 6-10 in the Municipality of Meaford.

The Grey Bruce OPP are asking for assistance in identifying the person of interest. They are described as:

Male, roughly 40-50 years-of-age

Approximately 5 foot 10 inches - 6 feet tall

Wearing a light-coloured jacket and toque

Anyone with information regarding the identify of this individual is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.