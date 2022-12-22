(MEAFORD) POLICE LOOKING FOR ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING SUSPECT

(MEAFORD, ON) - The Grey Bruce OPP are appealing to members of the public for assistance in identifying an individual for an ongoing investigation

The suspect is described as:

· White Male

· Approximately 25-35 years of age

· Wearing a red hoodie with a black jacket

· Tattoos on the left side of his neck, as well as the left eye and left temple

· Short chin strap facial hair

Anyone with information regarding this missing person investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.