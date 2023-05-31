Meaford Provides Update on Municipal Emergency

As of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the Municipality of Meaford is still under an emergency declaration as a result of environmental concerns following the Sykes Street fire on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The “Do-Not-Consume” advisory for the Meaford water system remains in place. The Municipality continues to take samples from the water system and is currently waiting for a third set of sample results after a request from the Ministry of Health and Grey Bruce Health Unit. We anticipate receiving these results on Thursday, June 1, and will provide an update at that time. The temporary water distribution and refill centre at the Meaford & St. Vincent Community Centre (151 Collingwood Street West) will remain open as long as the “Do-Not-Consume” advisory is in place. Bottled water is available while supplies last and is limited to one case per family. Bulk water is also available for residents; please bring your own bottles and containers to fill.

If members of the community would like to volunteer to assist at the water distribution and refill centre, they should go to www.meaford.ca/WaterVolunteer to find out more information and sign up.

Grey Bruce Health Unit continue to recommend that people and animals do not swim in Georgian Bay at this time.

The temporary burn ban that has been in place since Friday, May 26, 2023, has ended. Residents may now have fires on their property, subject to the provisions of the Open Air Burn By-law and their Burn Permit. If you require a burn permit, please go to https://meaford.burnpermits.com.

Additional information will be provided as soon as the Municipal Emergency Control Group has received information from the Ministry of Environment, Conservation & Parks, and the Grey Bruce Health Unit regarding water testing. Visit www.meaford.ca/EmergencyUpdates for the latest information.