Medals and memorabilia missing in Chatsworth

A national award winning gymnast who lives in Chatsworth is mourning the loss of some of her medals and memorabilia.

While its not clear when the items were taken, the loss was reported to Grey Bruce OPP on July 4th.

They've just released the information a month later asking for the public's assistance in finding the 13 medals dating back to the late 80's and early 90's from a number of national and provincial championships.

Police are asking people to keep their eyes open on the local buy and sell groups as well as Kijiji.

Stolen Medals

1988 Canadian National Championship 1986 Elite Canada Competition 1984 Ontario Provincial Championships 1989 National Championships 1992 Yeomen Gymnastics Classic 1987 Canadian National Gymnastics Championships (Winnipeg) 1991 Canadian National Gymnastics Championship (Saskatoon) Queens University Golden Gales 1985 National Championships (Vancouver) 1989 LJUBLJANA Yugoslavia Beam 1992 Ontario Gymnastics Championships 1990 Canadian National Championships (Halifax) 1988 Kraft international Competition London England

Stolen Memorabilia

National and Olympic Gymnastic Team clothing and uniforms T-shirts, track suits, winter coat, red and white Canadian track suit (arena brand) Light blue long coat and a long red coat Framed enlargements 1992 Olympics Wood burned gymnast wood plate from LJUBANA, Yugoslavia National Souvenirs from China, Hong Kong, Korea, Macau, Australia, Austria, France, Belgium, Germany, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, England, Lichtenstein- 1982-1993 1-whole box of 1992 Olympic memorabilia

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.