Men’s and Ladies Slo-Pitch Leagues Donates $50K to Lamont Sports Park 

Saugeen Shores Men’s and Ladies Slo-Pitch Leagues have joined together to donate $50,000 towards Phase 2 of The Lamont Sports Park Illuminating Dreams Fundraising Campaign. The “Diamond Donor” announcement is the fourth significant contribution this past month and gives the Men’s and Ladies Slo-Pitch Leagues naming rights for 20 years.

Men’s Slo-Pitch president Connor Yourth and Ladies Slo-Pitch president Kristyn Pette were both on hand for the cheque presentation. “I would just like to say a massive thank you to all of those working behind the scenes to help make these youth diamonds become a reality”, said Yourth. “Our Men’s League is thrilled to help continue growing the sport of baseball. The efforts of everyone involved with the Lamont Sports Park campaign are appreciated by our league”.

Pette was just as enthusiastic: “I would like to commend our league’s current executive, past executives, and our league members for being part of this legacy donation. We are excited we could partner on this donation, and we could not be happier.”

Campaign Co-Chairs Mike Myatt and Robert Stanley had high praise for both leagues. “This contribution is a clear indication that our adult ball players care about the youth of Saugeen Shores and about the future of minor sports”, said Myatt. Stanley added, “This $50,000 moves us one step closer to constructing two new youth baseball fields.”

Myatt and Stanley also confirmed the campaign will make further “quiet ask” donor announcements in the near future, prior to the public campaign launch at the park on June 4th 2022.

Phase 1 development of the Park is complete and the four lit diamonds will be ready for play in the spring of 2023. Phase 2 adds two additional Youth Baseball fields and an accessible playground.