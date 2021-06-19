​Military Training at Training Centre Meaford

Members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command will be conducting routine training in the vicinity of Meaford, Ont., on June 23, 2021, between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

This training will involve CH-147 Chinook and C-130 Hercules aircraft. Residents can expect to see and hear helicopters performing flights and may experience periods of increased noise. Any use of simulated ammunition during training will be done in accordance with required safety measures.

The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command is extremely thankful for the support and understanding of the communities within which it conducts its valuable training.