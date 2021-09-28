Missing Georgian Bluffs woman found safe

Grey Bruce OPP would like to advise that the individual previously reported missing from Georgian Bluffs has been located safe.

On September 13, OPP were called about a missing person who had left her home without some personal items including her cell phone which was reportedly out of character.

The 64 year old had been spotted in Kitchener last week but OPP say they needed to hear from her directly to confirm her safety.

In a release issued September 27, investigators say she has turned up.

They'd like to thank members of the public for their assistance in locating the missing woman.