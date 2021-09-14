MISSING PERSON FROM GEORGIAN BLUFFS

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) - On September 13, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a missing person in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Police are looking to locate Maryanne EPP, 64-years-of-age, from the Township of Georgian Bluffs, who is described as:

· Caucasian

· 5 foot 8 inches tall

· 130 pounds in weight

· Long, dark blonde hair

· Last seen wearing a long grey dress

She has not been seen or heard from since approximately 7:30 a.m., on September 13, 2021. This is described as out of character.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.