MISSING PERSON FROM MEAFORD

(MEAFORD, ON) - On September 27, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a missing person in the Municipality of Meaford.

Police are looking to locate Jeffery ZINN, 35-years-of-age, from the Municipality of Meaford, who is described as:

· Caucasian

· 5 foot 5 inches tall

· 140 pounds in weight

· Slender build

· Short brown hair

· Last seen wearing black jeans, and a tan pullover knitted hoodie

It is believed that he left in a Black Mitsubishi with Ontario marker CSHX593

ZINN has not been seen or heard from since approximately 11 a.m., on September 25, 2021. Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.